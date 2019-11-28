Wirecard's Boon and SwatchPAY! Launch in Germany and Austria

Now available in Germany and Austria : Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch presents six new SwatchPAY! watches that consumers can pay with

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is the exclusive payment partner for the SwatchPAY! launch in Germany and Austria. With the help of the mobile payment solution boon, consumers can carry out easy and contactless payments with the brand new line of Swatch watches.

How it works: Via the boon app on their smartphone, watch owners receive a virtual Mastercard, which is stored in the SwatchPAY! app as a means of payment. The virtual card can be topped up by credit card or bank transfer. Contactless payment is very easy: To carry out a payment, the watch is simply held up to a compatible terminal in-store, and a signal tone confirms that the payment has been completed. Since the power required is supplied by the terminal, this process works even when the watch battery is empty, as opposed to when paying with smartphones. Like all conventional Swatch models, the new SwatchPAY! watches are waterproof to a depth of 30 meters, making them ideal companions and payment options when, for example, going for a swim. As a result, the traditional wallet can stay at home.

"We are pleased to bring 'The coolest way to pay - SwatchPAY!' to Germany and Austria," said Carlo Giordanetti, Creative Director of Swatch. "It has never been more convenient to pay, anytime and anywhere, with the watch on your wrist. The new method of payment is secure, uncomplicated and stylish - typical Swatch!"

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Group Business Development at Wirecard, added, "Mobile payment methods are becoming increasingly popular, and for a long time we have been driving this development forward. The fact that Swatch relies exclusively on Wirecard as its technology partner for the implementation of its SwatchPAY! strategy demonstrates our leading position in this area. With the new SwatchPAY! watches, users of our popular app boon now have even more opportunities to pay easily and securely."

SwatchPAY! and boon are equipped with numerous security functions according to the strictest industry standards, ensuring that a user's card details are never disclosed to merchants or Swatch itself.

For more information, please visit www.beboon.com or www.swatch.com

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Swatch:

Swatch, founded by Nicolas G. Hayek in 1983, is one of the leading Swiss watch manufacturers and one of the world's most famous brands. The first Swatch watches amazed audiences with their revolutionary concept, creative design and provocative spirit. The brand's philosophy, based on colour, movement, lightness and transparency, is clearly visible in every Swatch product and project. Today, Swatch still surprises with innovations, new models, collections and special editions. The brand's longstanding commitment to snowboarding, freeskiing, surfing, beach volleyball and mountain bike slopestyle has enabled it to maintain its strong presence in the world of sport. From the outset, Swatch has sought a link with art and artists - Swatch watches are and remain a popular screen for artists of all horizons and styles.

