Vikram Solar recently announced three commercial-sized solar modules for the U.S. market - framed and frameless bifacial offerings, plus a half cut standard mono PERC panel - whose peak output ranges from 375 W through 425 W, available from January.Vikram Solar's projects run the full gamut of size, from 1 MW of floating PV to a 200 MW utility-scale whale. The Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company's rooftop PV portfolio consists of more than 500 installations at 250+ sites, totaling 27 MW installed, and more than 25 MW in the pipeline. The utility scale portfolio is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...