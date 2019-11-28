Anzeige
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
27.11.19
19:31 Uhr
39,670 Euro
-0,570
-1,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2019 | 08:41
64 Leser
Orion Oyj: 192,172 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2019 at 9.30 EET

192,172 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 192,172 A shares have been converted into 192,172 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 28 November 2019.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 36,369,407 A shares and 104,888,421 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 832,276,561.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson
CFO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

