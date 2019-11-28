Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2019 | 08:41
Sampo plc: If acquires roadside assistance company Viking

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 28 November 2019 at 9:30 am

If acquires roadside assistance company Viking

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has today signed an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The acquisition price for 100 per cent ownership is EUR 32 million (NOK 325 million) which is paid in cash. The enterprise value is EUR 114 million.

Viking is a Nordic roadside assistance company headquartered in Norway. It serves its customers through an extensive nationwide network of stations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The acquisition of Viking will strengthen If's offering towards its partners and further improve If's position as the leading Nordic insurance and service provider within the mobility area.

The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in Norway and Sweden and is expected to be finalized in early 2020.

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Further information:

Måns Edsman
CFO
If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ)
tel. +46 10 603 7174

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
Sampo plc
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

