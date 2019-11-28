

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) said its division, Rathbone Investment Management Limited, has agreed to acquire the Personal Injury and Court of Protection business of Barclays Wealth. A team of ten individuals will join Rathbones' current specialist team, following the deal.



Paul Stockton, Chief Executive of Rathbones, said: 'The Personal Injury and Court of Protection sector is an attractive specialist part of the UK Wealth Management market. The Barclays Wealth team are highly experienced and have a strong set of relationships in their sector.'



