Proteros biostructures GmbH: Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Proteros biostructures GmbH today announced that Rodin Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston, MA based biotech company developing novel, small molecule therapeutics for synaptopathies has been acquired by Alkermes plc, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Rodin has been co-founded by Proteros in 2013. Rodin's security holders will receive an upfront payment of $100 million plus milestone payments.
https://investor.alkermes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/alkermes-completes-acquisition-rodin-therapeutics
https://rodintherapeutics.com/press_releases/alkermes-to-acquire-rodin-therapeutics/
About Proteros biostructures GmbH
Proteros, Martinsried/Munich, Germany is a private biotechnology company aimed at drug discovery for technically demanding drug targets. Proteros is currently working for most of the big pharma and biotech companies in Europe, US and Japan in different types of service and collaborative relationships. For more information please visit www.proteros.com
