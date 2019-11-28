Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Frankfurt
28.11.19
08:04 Uhr
18,700 Euro
-1,000
-5,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,700
19,500
10:09
18,700
19,500
09:41
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2019 | 09:20
106 Leser
Proteros biostructures GmbH: Proteros, co-founder of Rodin Therapeutics, announces Rodin's acquisition by Alkermes

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Proteros biostructures GmbH today announced that Rodin Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston, MA based biotech company developing novel, small molecule therapeutics for synaptopathies has been acquired by Alkermes plc, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Rodin has been co-founded by Proteros in 2013. Rodin's security holders will receive an upfront payment of $100 million plus milestone payments.

For more information please visit

https://investor.alkermes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/alkermes-completes-acquisition-rodin-therapeutics

https://rodintherapeutics.com/press_releases/alkermes-to-acquire-rodin-therapeutics/

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros, Martinsried/Munich, Germany is a private biotechnology company aimed at drug discovery for technically demanding drug targets. Proteros is currently working for most of the big pharma and biotech companies in Europe, US and Japan in different types of service and collaborative relationships. For more information please visit www.proteros.com

Contact:
Proteros biostructures GmbH
Dr. Torsten Neuefeind, Claire Donat
Email: requests@proteros.com		For Press Enquiries:
MC Services AG
Raimund Gabriel, Andreas Jungfer
Email:Andreas.Jungfer@mc-services.eu
Phone: +49 (0) 89 210228 0

SOURCE: Proteros biostructures GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568420/Proteros-co-founder-of-Rodin-Therapeutics-announces-Rodins-acquisition-by-Alkermes

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE