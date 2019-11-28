A delegation from the Asian Development Bank recently paid a visit to the South Asian country to assess the prospects of floating PV in a nation that suffers from a general lack of land upon which to develop new renewable energy projects.Bangladesh offers immense potential for floating solar, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said this week, after an official ADB delegation visited several project sites in the country as part of a pre-feasibility study under its $2.34 million technical assistance program. The ADB team visited the country's first floating solar project - a 10 kW installation at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...