The international competition is aimed at identifying emerging business-to-business (B2B) ISVs whose products have applications for the technology channel. Eleven of the finalists are Australian-based, while one is from New Zealand. The finalists are creating solutions in a variety of technology sectors, including data management, email, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), mobile applications, cyber security, telecommunications and blockchain.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...