Lightspeed Venture Partners ("Lightspeed") today announced the closings of Lightspeed Venture Partners XIII, L.P. ("Fund XIII") with $890 million, Lightspeed Venture Partners Select IV, L.P. ("Select Fund IV") with $1.83 billion, and Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. ("Opportunity Fund") with $1.5 billion of limited partner committed capital.

In these difficult times, as the world fights a pandemic, Lightspeed remains focused on this mission; to serve the world's most extraordinary people building tomorrow's companies, today. Not just in good times, but in all times. This pandemic has transformed both the personal and professional lives of employees, founders, and investors and will continue to present challenges in the coming months.

It takes courage to start a company, and it requires leadership to see it grow and adapt as market forces test both the resiliency and sustainability of businesses in good days and bad. A scalable capital framework enables Lightspeed to support founders on a global scale when they have the courage, passion and earned insight to take on that risk. Lightspeed's global and multi-stage strategy supports exceptional entrepreneurs, in any geography, and at any point in their entrepreneurial journey.

Lightspeed Venture Partners XIII, L.P.

Lightspeed Venture Partners XIII, L.P. ($890M) is designed to support bold founders in their earliest stages of development in the firm's long-standing enterprise and consumer practices. Investing at the earliest stages of innovation, from Seed to Series A and B, it is the bedrock of how the firm was founded and operates today.

Lightspeed Venture Partners Select IV, L.P.

As companies begin to inflect and scale they need a partner who can grow with them. Lightspeed will use Lightspeed Venture Partners Select IV, L.P. ($1.83B) to accelerate existing Lightspeed portfolio companies and identify new investments across our global platform. Select IV further cements Lightspeed's ability to back outperforming companies and to grow Lightspeed's exposure to outlier portfolio companies as they scale.

Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are not captive to the US markets alone. The Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. ($1.5B), was established as a new fund vehicle for the Lightspeed platform to back breakout companies from across all of the global territories where we operate. It is more evident than ever that entrepreneurship is global 2019 was the first year in venture capital where more breakout companies emerged outside of the US than inside of it. For over a decade, Lightspeed has worked with some of the most experienced partners and affiliates in China, India and Israel, and recently expanded into Europe and Southeast Asia.

Taken together, this capital framework across three funds will position the firm to continue to serve founding teams, technologies and trends that are accelerating the innovation economy. Lightspeed remains more committed than ever to the mission of serving the world's most extraordinary people building tomorrow's companies, today.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise and Consumer sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 400 companies globally, including Snap, Nest, Nutanix, AppDynamics, MuleSoft, OYO, Guardant, StitchFix, and GrubHub. Lightspeed and its affiliates currently manage $10.5B across the global Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in Silicon Valley, Israel, India, China, Southeast Asia and Europe. www.lsvp.com

Quotes

"We are editors, not writers," said Nicole Quinn, Partner, Lightspeed. "Our job is not to see the future ourselves, but to recognize those outlier entrepreneurs who do, and to support them in every way as they do the work to build industry-changing businesses of tomorrow."

"Our global portfolio which spans China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe and the US gives us a view on everything that affects startups, ranging from early regional economic trends, to spotting similar opportunities to serve consumers, small businesses and enterprises seeking new, innovative product needs across geographies," said Ravi Mhatre, Partner, Lightspeed. "Having global expertise is no longer a nice to have, but a must have if you want to support exceptional entrepreneurs with the ambition to win in their market at any point on their founder journey. Our focus remains the same today as it was in the beginning in 2000--to invest in outlier founders and innovators building enduring companies across the globe."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005336/en/

Contacts:

Meredith Kendall Maines

Marketing Partner, Lightspeed

T: (310) 739-6867

E: meredith@lsvp.com