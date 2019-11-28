The Korean car market is suffering from slump due to dire economic straits and expanding ride-sharing services, and only the rich are buying big cars. As recently as 2010, people in their 30s were the biggest buyers of cars in Korea with 24.4 percent, but that demographic proportion plunged to 17.4 percent in 2018 and even further to 15.4 percent in the first half of this year, behind those in their 40s and 50s. Sales of subcompacts, which used to be favored as started cars, and midsize cars usually chosen by consumers in their 30s, have steadily declined, while sales of large sedans are increasing.

