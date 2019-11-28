The project is an extension of the Hélio Boulouparis 1 installation, which was commissioned in May 2017 with 11.2 MW of capacity.From pv magazine France Total Quadran, a unit of French oil and gas producer Total, has commissioned the Hélio Boulouparis 2 photovoltaic power plant in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. With 58,000 solar panels, the facility has an installed capacity of nearly 16 MW, which is enough to cater to the energy needs of more than 21,000 Caledonians. The plant is also equipped with a 10 MWh lithium-ion energy storage system to "contribute ...

