Developers of huge solar parks on the island must deal with resistance from the government, other industrial players and the farming sector. Local agricultural producer Taisugar has downsized its plans to build solar plants across 1,000 hectares of land it owns, while semiconductor manufacturer TMSC has denied it is building a massive solar park in Pingtung county, as reported by the Taiwanese media.Taiwan's state-run Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) and semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TMSC) plan to build large solar power projects, according to the Taipei Times. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...