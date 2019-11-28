Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 587800 ISIN: DE0005878003 Ticker-Symbol: GIL 
Xetra
28.11.19
12:58 Uhr
42,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,47 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DMG MORI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DMG MORI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,500
42,700
13:02
42,450
42,600
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DMG MORI
DMG MORI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DMG MORI AG42,600+0,47 %