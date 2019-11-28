Fidelity Special Values (FSV), launched in November 1994, is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. Manager Alex Wright has a contrarian investment style, aiming to generate long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of primarily UK equities (up to 20% of the fund may be held in companies listed overseas). The manager seeks undervalued companies with the potential for positive change. He says the UK market is relatively attractively valued versus global stocks and, in an environment of softening company fundamentals, he is finding opportunities in more defensive businesses. FSV has a strong investment performance track record; its NAV total returns are ahead of the FTSE All-Share index over the last three, five and 10 years. Although the last 12 months have proved more challenging, Wright has confidence in the trust's future prospects.

