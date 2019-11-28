Pro Media News SLR - Private: When is the Best Time to Buy a Car?

PALMETTO BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Shopping for a new car? You're not alone. Although new car sales are projected to decline very slightly from 2018, an estimated 17 million new cars will be sold throughout the United States in 2019.

Aside from your home, a new car is likely one of the largest and most expensive purchases you will make. It's also one of several big purchases in which you have a surprisingly large amount of wiggle room when it comes to pricing and optional extras.

Despite this, many people fail to take advantage of their power to negotiate when they purchase a new car. The final result is that many car buyers end up paying more than they need to, often a significant amount more.

They also don't take advantage of factors such as timing, which can affect your ability to get the best deal possible. With help from Florida-based car dealer HGreg, which recently bought Miami area dealership Nissan Kendall, we've explained the best time to buy a car below.

Start Shopping Late in the Year

Most of the time, you'll get the best deal on a new car by shopping during the fourth quarter of the calendar year. This is because most car dealerships have annual sales quotas that they're keen to hit, and the fourth quarter is their last opportunity to reach these.

If you're looking for a new car and don't necessarily need it in a hurry, it can often be a smart move to wait until October, November or December before you start taking the process.

This way, there's a good chance that you'll run into a salesperson that's eager to strike a deal and reach their annual quota. Just remember to negotiate -- if you don't ask for a better price, you're unlikely to receive one.

Consider Shopping for This Year's Model

Another smart way to save money on a new car is to wait for next year's model to release, then go shopping for this year's one.

New cars are generally introduced slightly before their model year begins, giving you a fantastic opportunity to snag this year's model at a better price. To move old inventory, many dealerships offer discounts on current year models.

Most automotive brands release their new models during the summer, meaning it's best to wait until early fall to take advantage of this tactic. This way, the dealership you visit has the highest chance of still having a few current year models that they're willing to sell at a discount.

Take Advantage of Holidays

Many car dealerships offer special deals and lucrative discounts on holidays, particularly Black Friday, Memorial Day and New Year's Eve.

If you don't mind waiting for a holiday to start shopping for a new car, visiting the dealership as part of a holiday sale can be a smart strategy. Most dealerships will offer at least a few vehicles at deep discounts, often including older models from the current model year.

Need help keeping track of the best deals? US News publishes a list of the best Memorial Day car offers every year, making it easy to shortlist the brands and dealerships that are most likely to offer savings.

