Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 678.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 694.00p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 668.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 684.42p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 570.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 571.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 372.10p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 365.87p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 332.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1944.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1971.57p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1904.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1930.95p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 313.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.85p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 214.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 214.75p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 181.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.16p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 27-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 147.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 147.01p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596