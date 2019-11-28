Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 28
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|678.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|694.00p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|668.87p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|684.42p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|570.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|571.82p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|363.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|372.10p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|357.26p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|365.87p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|326.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|332.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1944.75p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1971.57p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1904.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1930.95p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|313.39p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.85p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|214.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|214.75p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|181.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.07p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|105.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|105.16p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 27-November-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|147.07p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|147.01p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---