PR Newswire
28.11.2019 | 12:52
58 Leser
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 28

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue678.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue694.00p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue668.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue684.42p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue570.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue571.82p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue363.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue372.10p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue357.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue365.87p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue332.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1944.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue1971.57p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1904.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue1930.95p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue313.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue315.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue214.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue214.75p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.07p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.16p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 27-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue147.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue147.01p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
