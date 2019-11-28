Baden-based utility Axpo is building the 2 MW facility at the Muttsee reservoir in the canton of Glarus, Switzerland. It expects the plant to maintain high levels of power generation, especially throughout the winter months.From pv magazine Germany There are already several studies showing that PV systems in mountainous regions can produce a lot of electricity, even during the winter. Switzerland's Axpo wants to prove this by building a 2 MW plant on the wall of a dam at the Muttsee reservoir, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters. The company also plans to present the project to the Swiss Federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...