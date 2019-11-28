SECURLINX CORPORATION: SecurLinx Corporation: Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurLinx Corporation ("SecurLinx" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the following:



Regulated Public Listing of the Company

The Company is seeking admission on a regulated stock exchange as part of the Company's growth strategy. CIC Capital Ltd.) ("CIC") has been appointed to provide advisory services in its application of a regulated listing.

CIC has also agreed to fund the majority advisory services on at a fixed cash cost of US$130,000 and US$900,000 in common shares. CIC Capital Ltd has advised that it will distribute in part common shares as a dividend in Specie to its share-holders thus creating a professional investor shareholder base and trading free float over 30% in SecurLinx Corporation.

Securitisation of Identity Management Middleware ('IP")

CIC further will provide a Luxembourg Securitisation compartment to hold all of the Company's IP. Luxembourg is considered the leading jurisdiction for domiciling IP providing both IP protection and low taxation on divestment of IP assets. CIC is to receive 4.2% of any notes issued as an administration fee. The Securitisation Compartment will allow offering notes at low interest up to EURO €10,000,000. CIC is a leading provider of Securitisation advisory services.

About SecurLinx Corporation

SecurLinx is an advanced technology and software development company. SecurLinx offers middleware products and systems applied to information sharing, secure access, and biometric identification. Our products serve many vertical markets with a primary focus on healthcare and remote access to enterprise information via our IdentiTrac WebAPI.




