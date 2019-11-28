Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q3 AND 9M 2019 28-Nov-2019 / 14:51 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q3 AND 9M 2019 Moscow, Russia - 28 November 2019 - Metalloinvest ('the Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, publishes its IFRS interim financial statement (unaudited) for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019. Management comments Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In the third quarter of 2019 steel prices continued to demonstrate weak dynamics, which was partially offset by the outperformance of average iron ore prices. As a result, the Company's consolidated EBITDA for nine months of 2019 amounted to USD 2.1 bn, largely due to a 25% increase in the mining segment EBITDA. Due to the deep processing of iron ore products and competitive cash costs, business profitability remains strong. The Company's leverage remains at a comfortable level, with a Net Debt / EBITDA LTM of 1.29x at the end of the reporting period." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue USD 5,328 mn (-0.3% y-o-y) ? EBITDA USD 2,115 mn (-3.1%) ? EBITDA margin 39.7% vs. 40.9% in 9M 2018 ? Net Income USD 1,484 mn (+19.2%) ? Net Debt USD 3,687 mn (+9.8% compared to 31 December 2018) ? Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 1.29x vs. 1.14x as of 31 December 2018 ? Capital Expenditure USD 352 mn (+10.0%) PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS ? Iron ore 30.1 mn tonnes (+0.2%) ? Pellets 21.2 mn tonnes (+2.2%) ? HBI/DRI 5.9 mn tonnes (+1.3%) ? Hot metal 2.1 mn tonnes (-7.0%) ? Crude steel 3.6 mn tonnes (-2.7%) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS IN Q3 2019 Operational developments and capital expenditure ? Coordination meeting with ChelPipe Group ? Trialling an experimental batch of briquettes from YUGPK for smelting pig iron at Ural Steel ? Purchase of new equipment for Lebedinsky GOK (LGOK) and Mikhailovsky GOK (MGOK) ? Start of construction of grinding ball mill at OEMK ? Modernisation of thermal power plant at Ural Steel ? Launch of the first technological phase of Derrick Fine Screening Technology at MGOK Financing ? Signing of a framework agreement with 12 banks for executing deals under ECA backed financing ? Opening of a new EUR 300 mn credit line for pre-export financing (the "PXF-2019") ? Announcement of an early repayment of Eurobonds-2020 in the principal amount of USD 270.6 mn Social responsibility and corporate governance ? Winning in the XVI 'Metals and Mining Enterprises with Highly Effective CSR' competition for 2018 ? Approval of Metalloinvest's Human Rights Policy and Code of Corporate Ethics ? Joining the United Nations Global Compact international sustainability initiative Full press release and financial statements are available at: http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Head of External Corporate Communications Department E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is controlled by Holding Company USM LLC. The main beneficiaries are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 32100 EQS News ID: 923815 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 06:51 ET (11:51 GMT)