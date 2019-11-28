OPAP's Q319 results saw similar trends to H119 and were in line with our estimates. Gross gaming revenues (GGR) increased 6.7% to €393.6m, driven by a 43.2% increase in video lottery terminals (VLT) GGR and a stronger lottery performance. Alongside revenue growth, OPAP is successfully containing costs, which led to a 25.8% EBITDA margin and a 24.5% increase in net profit. OPAP has announced that it will pay an extraordinary dividend in Q120 (rather than an interim dividend) - on our estimates this equates to an 11.9% dividend yield for FY19. For FY20, OPAP trades at 8.6x EV/EBITDA and 15.2x P/E with an 8.9% dividend yield.

