Telehandlers Market to Reach $7.82 Bn, Globally, by 2026, at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Telehandlers Market by Height (Less than 50 ft and 50 ft & More) and End User (Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Heavy Industries, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global telehandlers industry was estimated at $5.43 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $7.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growing adoption of new technologies in the agriculture sector, increased investment in the infrastructure industry, and use of telehandlers for solid waste management as well as in recycling plants fuel the growth of the global telehandlers market. On the other hand, increase in adoption of forklift and surge in prices of raw materials impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in incorporation of green logistics solution is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3298

The construction segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on end-user, the construction segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global telehandlers market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Utilization of telehandlers for construction activities has reduced significant number of accidents with improving safety performance which fuels the demand for the machines. The agriculture segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2026. Factors such as ease of operation, durability of the equipment, and lightweight nature are predicted to boost the adoption of telehandlers in the agriculture industry.

The Less than 50 ft segment to maintain the lion's share till 2026-

Based on lifting height, the less than 50 ft segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the global telehandlers market. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Africa fuels the demand for small telehandlers. At the same time, the 50 ft and more segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the period, 2019-2026. The expansion of agriculture and construction sector especially in the Asia-Pacific region has driven the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to one-third of the global telehandlers market revenue in 2018 and is projected to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. At the same time, this region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. Significant number of ongoing infrastructure and development projects in China and India has heightened the use of telehandlers in the region.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3298

Frontrunners in the industry-

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Oshkosh Corporation

Linamar Corporation

CNH Industrial

Liebherr Group

Wacker Neuson SE

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Manitou Group

Caterpillar

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Mining Equipment Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2018 - 2025

Industrial Controls Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2018 - 2025

Construction Equipment Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2014 - 2022

Autonomous Tractors Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2018 - 2025

Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2018 - 2025

Industrial Brakes Market in NA - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2018 - 2025

Pre-book Offer 10% Discount:

Hand Tools Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2019 - 20256

Mobile Crane Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2019 - 2026

Construction Lifts Market - Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast and Money Makers 2019 - 2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg