A new report by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency shows that rare earth minerals are not really used in solar energy and battery storage technologies.Despite their name, rare earth minerals are not actually that rare at all, according to the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe). "Their criticality is mainly related to the current virtual monopoly of China for extraction and processing," the agency said, noting that the country accounted for 86% of the world's production of rare earth minerals in 2017. The extraction of rare earths has a significant toxicological ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...