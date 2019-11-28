Brace yourselves: Black Friday 2019 is coming! And this is the biggest shopping event the people around the world are waiting for. For many customers who hunt for cheap vape devices and marked-down e-liquids, Black Friday Vape Sale is a great opportunity to make significant savings on a wide assortment of new products or best-selling items.

Vawoo.co.uk marketplace, a unique platform with growing success in selling e-liquids, vape gear and accessories on the UK market, is announcing exceptional Black Friday sales, even more impressive than a year ago.

When Is Black Friday This Year?

Black Friday Deals 2019 in the UK fall on Friday, 29 November with Cyber Monday following straight after on 2 December. During 4 days Vawoo sellers will be releasing plenty of vape deals while buyers will be able to benefit from discounts throughout the extended period. This is great opportunity to save some money and stock up on e-juices, latest vape mods and kits before Christmas.

Black Friday Vaping Deals 2019 What To Expect

This year the deals on Vawoo.co.uk are dominated by e-liquids and vape devices. Thus, the shoppers would be able to get hold of high-end vape kits, powerful box mods, latest pod style kits and e-liquids with up to 80% off.

Vawoo.co.uk Black Friday vape deals cover the most popular e-cigarettes and e-liquids by world leading brands:

Smok Novo Vape Pod Starter Kit £7.60

Innokin Z Biip Kit £10.80

Vandy Vape AP Waterproof Starter Kit £10.90

Innokin EQs Pod Vape Kit £5.50

Vaporesso Sky Solo AIO Starter Kit £10.40

Voopoo Vinci R Pod Kit £16.90

Tub Thumping Brews E-liquid 10ml £0.75

Nasty Ballin E-liquid 50ml £8.00

Loaded E-liquid 120ml £7.20

Cookie King E-liquid 120ml £12.00

Pancake Man E-liquid 120ml £12.00

KILO E-liquids 100ml £8.00

Nasty Juice E-liquid Tobacco Series 50ml £8.00

Nic Nic Shots 10ml £1.00

Uwell Amulet Pod System Vape Kit £17.90

OBS Cube X 80W VW Kit £23.50

From pod style starter kits to more complicated pieces used by advanced vapers, such as mech mods all can be found on the platform.

"We used to offer premium e-liquids for only £0.99 at Black Friday 2018. In the 2019, the deals on e-liquids will be even more generous the bargain prices start from £0.75", Head of Sales Department Alexandra Neeman said.

Black Friday when combined with Cyber Monday, offers all Vawoo sellers a one-two punch to boost their revenue right before the close of 2019. That's why the most tempting offers and the best Black Friday vape deals in the UK come these 4 days on Vawoo.co.uk.

There are a lot of exclusive deals actively selected and updated each week the Vape Sale UK on Vawoo.co.uk. This is a surefire way for customers to grab top rated products at bargain price even today.

