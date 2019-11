EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 28, 2019 SHARES ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 192,172 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of November 29, 2019. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 36,369,407 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 104,888,421 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260