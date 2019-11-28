Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size Likely to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Trenchless Pipe Relining Market by Application Type (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes, and Others), by Method Type (CIPP, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others), by Pipe Diameter Type (<18 Inch Pipes, 18-36 Inch Pipes, and >36 Inch Pipes), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's trenchless pipe relining market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market, Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market, and Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market reports from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the trenchless pipe relining market in order to provide the most thoroughgoing picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market: Highlights

Trenchless pipe relining technologies are gaining traction in the global market, owing to their outstanding performance and exceptional advantages. These techniques repair existing underground pipelines by inserting a relatively small diameter pipe or by spraying coating material into the damaged pipe to create a lining within the pipe, with very limited or no excavation. The key features of these techniques are that the pipe relining has now become faster, easier, cheaper, and cleaner. In addition, these techniques avoid traffic jams, destruction of landscaping, and relining without any environmental impact.

Aging existing pipeline infrastructure, increasing deterioration rate, growing population, and urbanization in the key countries, such as the USA, Germany, and Canada, are troubling government and municipal corporations. All these factors have led to increased focus towards trenchless pipe relining techniques in order to reduce potable water loss and rehabilitate infrastructure while avoiding traffic jams and destruction of landscaping. As per a recently published data, the USA alone has more than 9.5 billion feet of the installed pipeline of which most of them were laid in mid of the 20th century. Similarly, in the European Union states, around 23 billion feet of pipes are in operation from the last 100 years. In Japan, about 15% of water pipes have outlived their 40-year duration as of fiscal 2016; thus, they require upgradation

As per Stratview Research, the trenchless pipe relining market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 5.0 billion in 2025. The market is mainly driven by an aging existing pipeline network coupled with a surge in spending of government and municipal corporations towards repair and maintenance of existing pipes.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Exhaustive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/658/trenchless-pipe-relining-market.html

Based on the method type, CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. The dominance of CIPP technology in the market is mainly due to its fast and easy installation process, longer life cycle, and better performance over competing technologies. The CIPP lining installation rate is five times faster than the trenched replacement.

Based on the application type, wastewater pipe is likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period. CIPP is the most preferable method used for the rehabilitation of wastewater pipes. However, watermain pipe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The equipment and liner materials used during relining have to be compliant under the certification and standards of NSF/ANSI 61, which has norms related to the material used for the lining of water main pipelines in order to prevent contamination of injurious substances of liners with the potable drinking water.

Click Here to Browse the Table of Contents of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/658/trenchless-pipe-relining-market.html

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe relining during the forecast period. The region has most of the pipelines installed which have crossed their service life or are approaching their retirement age and require repair and maintenance. The average active service life of a pipeline installed is around 50 years and most of them have crossed their lifespan, relining provides an extension of around 30-50 years to the pipe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Japan, China, and Australia are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe relining market. These economies will continuously generate immense demand for trenchless pipe relining to rehabilitate their aging pipeline infrastructure. The key economies in the region are continuously increasing their infrastructure spending's to decrease water loss and improving the water quality.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material and equipment suppliers, trenchless pipe relining service providers/contractors, governments, municipal corporations, and public welfare societies. Some of the key players in the trenchless pipe relining market are Aegion Corporation, Granite Construction Inc., Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC (IPR), Per Aarsleff A/S, and SAK Construction, LLC. The key customers of these players include state governments and local authorities of America, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and Private Builders.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global trenchless pipe relining market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market, by Application Type

Water Main Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wastewater Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market, by Method Type

CIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Slip-lining (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

SIPP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market, by Pipe Diameter Type

<18 Inch Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

18-36 Ich Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

>36 Inch Pipes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Australia , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the construction industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Construction-Equipment.html

Related premium market reports in the pipe rehabilitation industry are:

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025.

Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025.

Sprayed-in-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Phone: +1-313-307-4176