A research group in Okinawa, Japan has been able to observe and characterize structural defects in an organic-inorganic perovskite solar cell. Their findings could help to inform future approaches to optimizing and improving perovskite stability.Scientists at the Okinawa Institute of Technology (OIST) in Japan have successfully used scanning tunneling microscopy to observe the nature of structural defects in a perovskite solar cell material. That defects exist in perovskite materials, and have an adverse effect on their performance as solar cells, has long been known. However, the precise nature ...

