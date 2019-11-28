Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Declaration of options

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that several holders of share options have exercised options to acquire a total number of 255,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market. Golden Ocean will settle the option exercise with treasury shares held by the Company and following the delivery of the shares Golden Ocean will hold a total of 995,000 treasury shares.

Of the above-mentioned options Birgitte Vartdal, primary insider in GOGL, has exercised options to acquire 225,000 shares and subsequently sold 110,000 shares at an average price of NOK 52.43 per share. Following the declaration and sale Ms. Vartdal holds 145,000 shares and 0 options in the Company.

November 28, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.