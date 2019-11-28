The "Office and Digital Printing Papers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Office Digital Printing Papers Conference is a one-day event bringing together around 100 delegates with a focus on connecting buyers and sellers through valuable networking time.
Past delegates include:
- A4 Bespoke
- Adveo
- Agrana
- Agressione Group
- AkzoNobel
- ALSO International
- Antalis
- APP
- APRIL
- Arjowiggins
- Armor Group
- Australian Paper
- Belkanton Group
- Boise Paper
- Brother
- Bruneau
- Bhrmannbbens
- Burgo
- BW Papersystems
- Canon Europe
- CCS Marketing Services
- CIRCL8
- Circle Media Group
- Clairefontaine
- Communisis
- Corwell
- Crown Van Gelder
- Delphi Projects
- Deutsche Post
- Devon Consulting
- DK Paper
- Domtar
- Double A Paper
- Europapier
- EUWID
- Favini
- Fedrigoni
- Fibria
- Georgia-Pacific
- Gould Paper
- GPMI
- Hankuk Paper
- Harrow Business Services
- Holmen Paper
- HP Inc.
- Huber
- Iba
- IBM
- Igepa Group
- Imerys
- Inapa Papier Union
- Innovia Films
- International Paper
- Interpap
- Intersource Ltd
- John Heyer Paper
- JSC Volga
- Jubels
- Kemira
- Klippan
- Konica Minolta
- Laakirchen Papier
- Lenzing Papier
- Lhoist
- Lyreco
- Metro Group Advertising
- Mets Group
- Microsoft
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mintec Global
- Mondi
- MP Mdias
- Nielsen
- Oc Technologies
- Office Depot Viking
- Office2Office
- Omya
- OPI
- Oxford University Press
- Paper Products Marketing
- PaperlinX
- Papyrus
- PBS Holding
- PG Paper
- Poyry
- Price Pierce
- Pro Paper Board
- Quantore
- Rabobank
- Radece Papir
- Raisio
- Reis
- RES Consulting Oy
- Resolute Forest Products
- Reuling Papier (RPV)
- Ricoh Europe
- Samsung
- Sappi
- Screen Europe
- Sdra
- Solenis
- Spicers-Office-Team
- Staples Solutions
- Steinbeis Papier
- Stora Enso
- Suzano
- The Navigator Company
- The Wright Way
- Tieto
- UPM
- Value Communication
- Ve-Ge
- Voith
- W.Hinderer
- Walki
- Westcoast
- Williams Lea Tag
- Xerox
Who Should Attend:
- Pulp Paper mills
- Suppliers (Equipment, Minerals, Chemicals)
- Printers/OEMs
- Merchants
- Other Buyers/OSDs
