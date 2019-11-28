Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2019 | 17:25
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AfriAg Global Plc - Clarification regarding share consolidation

AfriAg Global Plc - Clarification regarding share consolidation

PR Newswire

London, November 28

28 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Clarification regarding share consolidation

Further to AfriAg's announcement of 27 November 2019, the Company confirms that trading in the Company's 31,710,011 new ordinary shares of no par value will commence on 29 November 2019 under the new ISIN IM00BJ0LRD77.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Guy Miller/ Allie Feuerlein

© 2019 PR Newswire