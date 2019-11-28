AfriAg Global Plc - Clarification regarding share consolidation

28 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Clarification regarding share consolidation

Further to AfriAg's announcement of 27 November 2019, the Company confirms that trading in the Company's 31,710,011 new ordinary shares of no par value will commence on 29 November 2019 under the new ISIN IM00BJ0LRD77.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

