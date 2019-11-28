Invotra Wins 'The BCS, Chartered Institute for IT Award for National SME Employer of the Year' at The National Apprenticeship Awards 2019

WOKING, England, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invotra, an enterprise intranet and portal provider based in Surrey, has won 'The BCS, Chartered Institute for IT Award for National SME Employer of the Year' at the National Apprenticeship Awards 2019. The tech organisation are currently leading the way in digital communications, supplying services to over 47% of UK Civil Servants.

The organisation, who was recently announced as one of the UK's Top 70 most ambitious high-growth technology companies*, has previously won 10 apprenticeship-related awards, including 'Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer of the Year' two years running, 'Regional SME Employer of the Year' and 'Surrey Business - Apprentice of the Year', as well as 'South East SME Employer of the Year' back in September 2019. Invotra has now gone on to stand out amongst thousands of SMEs by taking home the national win.

Invotra has 21 current and former apprentices on their record, with a 96% pass rate. Of those apprentices, 6 have progressed to a degree-level apprenticeship. Invotra's Senior Management Team is made up of 60% current or past apprentices, with the scope to progress to board level.

The National Apprenticeship Awards, hosted by the National Apprenticeship Service, is England's biggest apprenticeship awards ceremony, designed to recognise the achievements of the country's best apprentices and employers.

This year marks the 16th National Apprenticeship Awards, with nominees participating in 9 regional ceremonies before progressing to yesterday's national final.

According to the Apprenticeship Awards, the 'Employer of the Year' category is open to employers from all sectors. The judges were looking for proactive employers who could demonstrate how they have delivered an exemplary apprenticeship programme that has benefited their organisation and individual apprentices.

Quote from Alison Galvin, Chief People Officer/Co-Founder, Invotra Ltd:

"Invotra are overjoyed to have won the National Award. We have been providing opportunities and watching homegrown talent flourish for the last 8 and a half years.

"When you invest your time in people and support them as they grow, you end up with loyal, hardworking individuals that are a huge asset within your business.

"We are firm believers in offering an alternative to university that allows people to gain real business experience whilst they learn, free of charge. It's a common misconception that you need a degree to end up in senior roles. We are proof that this doesn't have to be the case with 60% of Invotra's Senior Management Team being current or former apprentices.

"Having our hard work towards championing apprenticeships recognised and our dedication to investing time to mentor and develop our valued apprentices is truly wonderful."

Quote from Jonathan Lord, the Member of Parliament for Woking until the recent dissolution: "Having known Invotra for many years and witnessed at first hand their hard work and dedication with regard to apprenticeships, it's fantastic to see this great, young Surrey tech company being recognised once again on the national stage."

*According to SV2UK

About Invotra Ltd:

Invotra provides enterprise intranet and portal solutions. Every day, Invotra powers intranets for over 47% of UK civil servants, as well as local authorities. Invotra is designed to give employees a voice and provide people with all of the tools they need to self serve, collaborate and work efficiently.

