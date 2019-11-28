The bowling centers market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Bowling centers all over the world have begun to attract more consumers due to the success of the family entertainment center concept. This has encouraged established market participants to undertake the expansion of bowling centers in the US and other favorable locations to reach out to a wider target audience. Therefore, the rising expansion projects of established market players is expected to contribute significantly to the size of the overall bowling centers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising focus on recreational bowlers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Bowling Centers Market: Rising Focus on Recreational Bowlers

It has been noted that the revenue generated through recreational bowlers is comparatively higher than that obtained from the league/professional bowlers. Hence, vendors in bowling centers market are making increased efforts to target recreational bowlers. They are providing consumers access to pool tables, darts, game rooms, laser tag, along with sit-down dining under different pricing schemes. These initiative are successfully attracting people who may not necessarily bowl but would want to participate in other gaming activities. Thus, the rising focus on recreational bowlers will drive the growth of the bowling centers market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the introduction of boutique bowling lanes and the rising popularity of bowling centers in emerging countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the bowling centers market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bowling Centers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bowling centers market by service (bowling and amusement, and food and beverages) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America).

The North American region led the bowling centers market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the bowling centers market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increase in number of recreational bowlers, and the rising number of bowling leagues and championship tournaments being held in the region.

