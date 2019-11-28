Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J9YX ISIN: CA2924832033 Ticker-Symbol: MEU2 
Frankfurt
28.11.19
08:20 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,010
-95,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,002
0,015
22:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,001-95,00 %