Clariant becomes strategic partner for product development and exclusive global distributor for all new co-developed products

Clariant to subscribe to approx. 10% equity of PAT

With its innovative technologies PAT discovers and sustainably produces rare highly active molecules from plant roots

Regulatory News:

Clariant and Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) (Paris:ALPAT) announce the establishment of a strategic partnership. It includes the subscription of approx. 10% equity shares of PAT by Clariant, joint development agreement and exclusive distributionship. Renowned for its highly sustainable and cutting edge technologies, PAT develops unique and powerful plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics.

The partnership brings PAT's research strengths in discovering and producing precious compounds from plant roots together with the claim substantiation and the marketing and sales expertise of Clariant's Active Ingredients business. These strengths will be combined for the development of new premium products and will reach the market through Clariant's global network.

PAT is recognized for its high-end technologies used to explore the best plant natural compounds in a very sustainable way. Two proprietary technologies make it possible:

Plant Milking Technology is a process that allows plant cultivation in aeroponic and optimized conditions which facilitates the sustainable recovery of the desired compounds. When gently submitted to exudation, the living roots are delivering phytochemical profiles that are unmatched in their performances, concentrations and values.

Target Binding Technology ensures an efficient and unrivaled way of identifying the compounds in complex mixtures which support the activities of key-relevance for innovative cosmetic claims.

Commenting on the new partnership, Hans Bohnen, Member of the Executive Committee at Clariant, said: "We are excited to further improve our offer to the Personal Care market through this new investment that reflects Clariant's on-going commitment to a more sustainable industry. The partnership with PAT drives this commitment further and will provide to our customers with best choices in the field of Active Ingredients".

Christian Vang, Global Head of Business Unit Industrial Consumer Care (ICS), added: "The strategic partnership with PAT strengthens our capacity to serve customers with the most innovative and market-relevant active ingredients complementing our other partnerships and enhancing our portfolio with powerful, traceable and more sustainable offerings. We will provide premium active ingredients to the cosmetic market through a monitored and controlled process that explores the most difficult-to-access and richest parts of plants: the roots."

Jean-Paul Fèvre, President of PAT added: "We are delighted to join our forces with Clariant, one of the leading providers of active ingredients for the cosmetic industry. Thanks to their vision, expertise and knowledge, we will bring together new outstanding possibilities to the cosmetic market in terms of naturality, innovation and performance. PAT has always been specialized in sourcing unsourceable rare active plant compounds in a sustainable innovative way and is very enthusiastic to establish such a strong partnership based on these common values."

Uniqueness and performance are key-drivers of choice when selecting plants of various origins and ecosystems. Moreover, the sustainable technology also provides full traceability, from the seed to the final active ingredient. With the Plant Milking Technology, harvesting occurs several times a year, and the plants, cultivated in aeroponic conditions are not destroyed: the roots can regrow almost indefinitely. All of these elements are in favor of a sustainable, traceable and eco-friendly process, as everything is located on a single site. There is no competition with agricultural lands which ensures efficient use of planet resources and peace of mind when it comes to regulatory compliance including the Nagoya Protocol.

Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceutics, nutraceutical and agrochemical markets. Since its creation, the company has developed unique worldwide patented technologies for fast discovery of active molecules and their industrial production while preserving plant biodiversity (Target Binding and PAT Plant Milking). In the cosmetic field, PAT has 3 subsidiaries

PAT Zerbaz on La Reunion Island dedicated to discovery and production of innovative molecules from French tropical plant biodiversity compliant with Nagoya Protocol

StratiCELL, in Belgium, is a leader in in-vitro efficacy testing in the dermo-cosmetic domain.

efficacy testing in the dermo-cosmetic domain. Couleurs de Plantes dedicated to natural plant dyes and pigments fabrication with cosmetics, textile and packaging uses.

In the pharmaceutical field, PAT develops an anti-inflammatory product through its subsidiary Temisis.

PAT is registered on EuroNext GrowthTM Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic: ALPAT).

