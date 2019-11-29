A new survey run by the Melbourne-based Clean Energy Council shows that confidence in new clean energy investment has continued to weaken over the past six months. While a majority of Australian industry representatives expect to hire more people over the next 12 months, the biggest challenges to developing new projects remain unchanged, with the grid connection process, technical requirements, and policy uncertainty at the top of their list of concerns.Australian confidence in new clean energy investment has fallen to a record low, following a remarkable 2018 that saw the country shatter all ...

