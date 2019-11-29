The government of Goa, now reeling under severe electricity shortages, has decided to extend its solar power purchase agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam by three years, following a complete lack of interest in the Indian state's recent solar tenders.The Goa state government agreed on Wednesday to extend its five-year PPA with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, which expired in August, by another three years. The rate for the newly extended three-year contract is INR 5.5 ($0.08)/kWh, from an initial rate of INR 7.99/kWh under the old five-year contract, said Nilesh Cabral, the state's power minister. ...

