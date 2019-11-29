Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: New executive director at SpareBank 1 SMN

Astrid Undheim (39) appointed new executive director with responsibility for Technology and Development at SpareBank 1 SMN

Ms. Undheim holds a master's degree and PhD in communications technology from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). Throughout her career she has been engaged in research, and comes to SpareBank 1 SMN from the position of Vice President Analytics and Artificial Intelligence with Telenor. In the last two years she has been ranked among Norway's foremost tech women by Abelia.

"Astrid has a solid background in the technology field, and the knowledge and networks she brings to SpareBank 1 SMN will help lift the group's digital drive to the top flight in the interface between banking and technology", says Group CEO Jan-Frode Janson.



Ms. Undheim takes up duties on 1 March 2020.

Trondheim, 29. November 2019

