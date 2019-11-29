MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals is Granted Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / MGX Minerals Inc., ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG), (FKT:1MG), (OTCQB:MGXMF), announces that in connection with the anticipated late filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended July 31, 2019, the Company has applied for, and has been granted, a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

The Company applied for the MCTO in order to secure additional time to finalize the Financial Statements. As a result of recent changes to the Company's board of directors, the Company anticipates a longer than anticipated timeframe for the audit of the Financial Statements. However, it is the Company's reasonable expectation that the audit of the Financial Statements will be completed by December 19, 2019.

By way of background and as required by the BCSC, please note the following:

The Company is required to file its July 31, 2019 audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings") all in accordance with IFRS, by November 28, 2019 (the "Filing Deadline"), as required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company does not anticipate that it will be able to complete its Annual Filings on or before the Filing Deadline.

The Company and its auditors are working diligently to prepare and file the Annual Filings on or before December 19, 2019, and in any event before December 31, 2019.

The Company confirms that it intends to issue a status report on a bi-weekly basis, for as long as it remains in default of the Filing Deadline in respect of the Annual Filings.

There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade the Company's common shares.

The Company has imposed an insider trading blackout pending the filing of the Annual Filings. If the MCTO is granted, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines described in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders for so long as it remains in default due to the late filing of the Annual Filings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jared Lazerson"

Jared Lazerson, President and CEO

