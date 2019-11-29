Independent research firm Verdantix has launched the nomination process for the inaugural 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Awards. Award winners will be announced at the Verdantix Operational Excellence Gala Awards Dinner taking place at the new Tottenham Hotspur FC stadium in London on March 3, 2020. Previous winners of Verdantix innovation awards include Chevron, Merck Co, Walmart, Johnson Controls, DHL, INEOS, Nestlé and UNHCR. Nominated firms and projects can be located anywhere in the world.

Winners of the Verdantix innovation awards are selected by three independent judges who work in operational excellence, business transformation or engineering corporate roles.

There are ten award categories focused on asset intensive sectors: chemicals; infrastructure; oil and gas upstream; oil and gas midstream; oil and gas downstream; manufacturing; maritime; mining; railways and utilities. There is no fee to apply and nominations can be made by technology providers on behalf of their customers.

For the 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Awards, relevant technologies and projects are:

Asset performance management

Digital twins of industrial facilities

Organizational change for operational process digitization

Process safety digitization

Greenfield capital project digital plant design

Maintenance optimization

Control of work software

Connected/digital worker platforms

Big data analytics for asset reliability

Industrial Internet of Things projects

Unified digital command centres

Augmented reality for productivity and safety

"As CEOs focus on digital transformation, industrial firms around the world are investing in new operational strategies infused with digital technologies" commented David Metcalfe, Verdantix CEO and chair of the innovation awards judging panel. "The purpose of the Verdantix Operational Excellence Innovation Awards is to recognize the original thinking and hard work put in by project teams both customers and their suppliers to implement projects which enhance operational strategies by using new technologies. As a research organization we also support the sharing of best practice to improve asset reliability and achieve safe operations."

Nominations must be made via the online awards submission form. The deadline for submissions is January 17, 2020 and finalists will be informed by January 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005123/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com