Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in Group Management

Peter Sommer has chosen today to step down from his position as head of business area Print & Packaging Solutions. This position will instead be filled by Sven Burkhard, who is currently managing director of Schmid Druck+Medien GmbH, a company within the Elanders Group. Peter Sommer will during 2020 act as an advisor to senior officers in the Group.

Sven Burkhard is 34 years old and lives in Germany. He has worked in the Group since 2017 and prior to that was employed at, among other places, the German company Flyeralarm.

As of this change Elanders' Group Management will consist of the following persons:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Andréas Wikner, CFO

Bernd Schwenger, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Eckhard Busch, representative for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Kok Khoon Lim, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions

Kevin Rogers, responsible for Global Sales





For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

