Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

During November, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of November 29, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,425,179 following an issue of 115,280 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 33/2019 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 115,280 new ordinary shares" released on November 25, 2019.



The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 115,280 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S. As of November 29, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,425,179.

Contacts



Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on November 29, 2019.



About Better Collective



Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment