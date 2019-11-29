Last day of trading shares in the sub-funds below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest will be 29 November 2019. ISIN: DK0060460103 -------------------------------------- Name: Sirius Balance -------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 29 November 2019 -------------------------------------- Short name: WEISIB -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 91803 -------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060577211 ------------------------------------------ Name: Saxo Global Equities ------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 29 November 2019 ------------------------------------------ Short name: WEISGE ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 103998 ------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060637130 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Saxo European High Yield ---------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 29 November 2019 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: WEIEHY ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 110082 ---------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748553