Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJ7Z ISIN: GB00B11DDB67 Ticker-Symbol: 8QF 
Stuttgart
29.11.19
09:06 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,001
+1,68 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC0,036+1,68 %