QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has entered into an agreement with an international chemicals and mining group headquartered in Morocco. During calendar Q120 the two parties will work together on a project to carry out a trial of MSAR, Quadrise's synthetic enhanced heavy fuel oil, on a pilot plant test facility located at one of the client's sites in Morocco. If successful, Quadrise will then undertake feasibility studies in preparation for commercial-scale trials on an industrial unit and a steam boiler owned and operated by the client. These potential trials would be covered by new agreements.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...