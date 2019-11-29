Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
29.11.19
11:01 Uhr
132,18 Euro
-1,46
-1,09 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
132,28
132,32
11:22
132,28
132,30
11:22
AIRBUS
AIRBUS SE132,18-1,09 %
SASOL LIMITED16,650-1,91 %