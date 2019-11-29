With Decree No. 345, the Cuban government aims to encourage consumers to install rooftop PV projects. The new rules will help to facilitate the sale of surplus power within the national electricity system, among other matters.The government of Cuba has published new rules that introduce incentives, import tariff exemptions, and tax benefits for distributed generation, in order to facilitate the installation and purchase of renewable electricity. "The Ministry of Energy and Mines promotes the production of energy by consumers, which includes the residential sector, based on the use of technologies ...

