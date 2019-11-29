Blue Box Storage: Salem Self-Storage Company BlueBox Storage Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

The Salem, Oregon-Based Company Has Seen Rapid Growth During Its First 12 Months in Business

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / The founders of BlueBox Storage, a Salem self-storage company, are pleased to announce a very significant milestone: they are celebrating the company's one-year anniversary.

As a company spokesperson noted, BlueBox Storage, which is based in Salem, Oregon, has experienced quite a bit of growth during its first year in business.

In addition to expanding into the Portland and Eugene metropolitan areas, BlueBox Storage recently had to order more storage units, just to handle demand. So many customers had requested a portable storage unit over the last year, the company sold out of the units not once, but twice, and is now on their third phase of the popular and convenient storage units.

"At BlueBox Storage we offer two services: self-storage and mobile storage. Self-storage is your traditional storage service using the BlueBox Storage Containers," the spokesperson noted, adding that customers who rent the BlueBox storage containers will have access to the gated, camera surveillance, and secure storage facility during business hours.

Anyone who is concerned about the BlueBox Storage containers being exposed to Oregon's rainy weather can rest assured that they are waterproof, as well as rodent proof. The storage containers are also very roomy and easy to access due to their double swinging doors.

"Our mobile storage units operate similar to PODS. However, unlike PODS, our BlueBox mobile storage containers are built with the same heavy-duty specifications as the BlueBox self-storage units, which are all-steel containers that provide vault like protection," the spokesperson noted.

Imagine a storage container that conveniently appears in the driveway or right at the curb-one that is only there when it is needed. People can put their stuff in it and enjoy the peace of mind, convenience and flexibility they get with BlueBox Storage. After clients have placed their items in the portable storage unit, BlueBox Storage will pick it up and put it in their safe storage facility, ready for whenever their clients want it. People find that their services are more affordable than other storage solutions. For those who wish to use traditional self-storage, they offer that too.

