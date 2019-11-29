Thirlmere Deacon Property Investment: Thirlmere Deacon Announces New Property Investment Opportunity in Liverpool Called Baltic Place Residences

Baltic Place in Liverpool is Part of a 172-Unit Project on Brassey Street

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Stuart Williams, the Founder and CEO of Thirlmere Deacon, is pleased to announce that the company is now offering a new property investment opportunity in Liverpool, UK called Baltic Place Residences.

To learn more about Baltic Place in Liverpool, please visit https://tdpropertyinvestment.com/property/baltic-place-liverpool/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Baltic Place Residences in Liverpool start from 112,500 GBP and are located on Brassey Street, Baltic Triangle. Construction has just started on Baltic Place Residences; they are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Those who are interested in investing in the property may do so with a 5,000 GBP reserve. Investment highlights on Baltic Place Residences include a 7 percent net yield that is assured for one year, and a 20 percent discount off RICS Valuation, as valued by Peter Kennedy Property Management.

"Baltic Place Residences is part of a 172-unit project on Brassey street in Liverpool's booming creative district," a company spokesperson noted, adding that what separates this development from others in the Baltic Triangle is not only the entry price offered, but also the selection of investor packages available to investors allowing them to receive further cashback depending on the package chosen.

"There are four packages available: Ultimate, Executive, Prudent and Standard. Each package offers different rewards."

For instance, the spokesperson noted, with the Ultimate package, investors will receive 7 percent cashback on deposited funds, along with 3 years fixed rental returns.

The fact that Thirlmere Deacon has just announced another exciting new property investment opportunity will not surprise the many investors they have worked with over the years. Since the company first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding property investment consultancy service for investors and developers.

About Thirlmere Deacon:

The experts at Thirlmere Deacon specialise across a number of different asset classes and their consultative approach endeavors to explore the best options for their clients. Years of experience and first-hand knowledge of buying, selling and cultivating their own portfolios allows them not only to advise on but seek out the best possible opportunities at the optimal time. The company's team has over 60 combined years in property investment with over 260 million GBP in property sales.

