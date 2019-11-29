Original-Research: Nexway AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Nexway AG Unternehmen: Nexway AG ISIN: DE000A2E3707 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 29.11.2019 Kursziel: EUR 21,80 (unverändert) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Hasler USP through new AI-powered reseller module More and more benefits from the merger with asknet become visible. While technology rationalization and synergies remain on top of the agenda, Nexway has announced a new modular, API-based SaaS reseller module offering the channel network a customizable AI-powered portal with specific incentive, timesaving, and loyalty-building features in the subscription, transaction, payment, and remittance management. Since Monetize Reseller creates an USP, in our view, we confirm our buy rating for the shares of Nexway AG and our price target of EUR 21.80 per share (base case scenario) based on a three-stage DCF entity model. In a Monte Carlo analysis, where we have used alternative revenue and earnings scenarios, we derive best case and worst-case equity values of EUR 8.00 and EUR 41.60 per share respectively. Based on yesterday's closing price of EUR 10.30, we expect a price potential of 111.7% over the next 24 months. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/19527.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89)74443558/ +49 (152)31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

November 29, 2019 05:06 ET (10:06 GMT)