Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Acquisition of the 'i' newspaper and website 29-Nov-2019 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 November 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Acquisition of the 'i' newspaper and website DMGT announces that dmg media, its Consumer Media business, has acquired the 'i', the UK national newspaper and website, from JPI Media Limited for GBP49.6m cash consideration. The 'i' has an established reputation for quality journalism with retail sales of approximately 170,000 newspapers each weekday and over 190,000 copies of the iweekend each Saturday. The website, inews.co.uk, attracts approximately 300,000 daily unique browsers. In 2018, the 'i' generated GBP11m in cash operating income and operating profit from GBP34m revenue. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be reviewed by the UK Competition and Markets Authority. Lord Rothermere, Chairman of DMGT, commented: "We are delighted to welcome the 'i' to our stable of media brands. It is a highly respected publication with a loyal and engaged readership. We are committed to preserving its distinctive, high quality and politically independent editorial style. The acquisition of the ' i' is both strategically and financially compelling for DMGT and there is scope for potential synergies in the future, notably from dmg media's existing infrastructure and in advertising sales. The business will benefit from DMGT's long-term approach and commitment to investing in editorial content. We also see good opportunities to develop inews.co.uk, a growing digital media asset. Financially, the 'i' will be a strong cash generator for the Group as we continue to invest across the portfolio, both organically and through acquisitions." Notes An interview with Paul Zwillenberg, CEO of DMGT, in which he answers questions on the strategic and financial rationale for the transaction, is available on DMGT's website: www.dmgt.com/investors. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo +44 20 7260 2700 About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.4bn. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 32388 EQS News ID: 924755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2019 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)