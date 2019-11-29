Vior, Inc.: Vior: Warrants Extension

MONTRÉAL, QB / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 29, 2019 / SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) ("Vior" or the "Corporation") announces that, subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, the 2,750,000 warrants due to expire on December 20, 2019 have been extended for one (1) year such that the new expiry date is December 20, 2020. The exercise price of $0.15 remains unchanged.

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high quality mineral prospects.

