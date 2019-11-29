Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7Y ISIN: CA89901P1071 Ticker-Symbol: TUC 
Stuttgart
29.11.19
13:59 Uhr
0,336 Euro
+0,036
+12,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,316
0,342
14:37
0,324
0,340
14:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUDOR GOLD
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUDOR GOLD CORP0,336+12,00 %